Leeds United fired Marcelo Bielsa

It was an end foretold. The closure of a cycle that knew how to have its most glorious experiences when it achieved promotion to Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa has ceased to be the coach of the Leeds United and the club officially communicated it through its social networks.

Compromised with the decline in the current season, due to a poor harvest of 5 wins, 8 draws and 13 lossesthe authorities of the institution chose to dismiss the Argentine strategist in search of an immediate reaction so as not to compromise his future.

The Fool accumulated 6 engagements without winsgiven that the last joy was recorded on January 16 when the white cast won 3-2 against West Ham. Since that meeting, Whites They added constant disappointments that put their permanence in the highest category of English football at risk.

They were 5 losses in the last 6 presentations: Newcastle (0-1), Aston Villa (3-3), Everton (0-3), Manchester United (2-4), Liverpool (0-6) y Tottenham (0-4).

The British entity confirmed his departure with an honorable statement in which he announced that “plans for a permanent tribute to Marcelo on Elland Road are underway and more information will be released in due course”.

Bielsa, of 66 years old, in office since June 2018broke the contract due to the bad present of the team in the current campaign: Leeds ranks 16th. position with 23 units, is located two points from the relegation zone, lost half of the games played (13 of 26) and is the team with the most goals in the tournament (60).

In the official statement, Leeds United valued the work of “Loco” since his arrival at the club: “He transformed the team’s fortunes on the pitch and led Leeds to the Sky Bet Championship (Second Division) playoffs in his first full season in charge”.

“In his second campaign, Bielsa was successful in guiding the club to the title of the Campeonato Sky Betwith 10 point advantage which resulted in promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years”, he abounds.

“In the club’s return to the top flight, Leeds finished ninth, securing the most points (59) by a newly promoted team in the Premier League since the 2000/01 campaign,” it highlights.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, considering how successful Marcelo has been at the club. With Marcelo as our head coach we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to all of us. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all of our memories, including mine and the fans. However, I have to act in the best interests of the club and I believe a change is required now to secure our status in the Premier League. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations. We find ourselves in a precarious position in the league and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, to make an impact at the decisive stage of the season. Naturally I, along with everyone else at the club, want to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and wish him all the best for the future.”

Director of football Victor Orta added: “Since arriving at Leeds United, Marcelo has made a huge impact on the club, on a scale I have not seen before. He has created a legacy, overseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, bringing fans and players together, and providing a clear path for young players to transition into the first team. It’s disappointing that his reign had to end this way, given the special times we’ve enjoyed in recent years, which have been some of the best of my career, but we can’t hide from recent results. I would like to thank Marcelo for his commitment and dedication, and I wish him much success in the future”.

