Leena Chandavarkar Wiki, Age, Caste, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Leena Chandavarkar is a former Indian Actress. She is the 4th partner of Kishore Kumar and used to be with him until his loss of life.

Wiki/Biography

Leena Chandavarkar used to be born on 29 August 1950 (age 69 years; as in 2019) in Dharwad, Karnataka. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. She did her schooling from the Bassel Undertaking Over the top School, Karnataka. She didn’t attend faculty. After she achieved her schooling, she participated throughout the Filmfare Fresh Face competition in 1965 and finished as a runner-up. After that, she received plenty of business assignments. She worked throughout the selling business until 1968. She did her first film in 1968.

Physically Glance

Best: 5′ 3″ (approx.)

Weight: 55 kg (approx.)

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Family

Leena used to be born in a Brahmin Family. Her father, Srinath Chandavarkar, used to be an officer throughout the Indian Army. No longer so much is known about her mother. She has a brother, Anil Chandavarkar. She used to be married two times. Her first marriage used to be with Siddharth Bandodkar. Her 2nd marriage used to be with Kishore Kumar. She had a son with him, Sumeet Kumar.

Occupation

Leena used to get plenty of modelling assignments. She wanted to get into acting then again used to be now not getting an excellent film. She used to be very conservative and standard; due to which she had to let pass of many films. She finally received an excellent place in Sunil Dutt’s film Guy Ka Meet in 1968. She used to be cast since the lead actress with Sunil Dutt’s brother Som Dutt. Vinod Khanna used to be moreover cast throughout the film since the villain; it used to be Khanna’s debut film too. All through 1969-1979, she did many films and with a lot of in taste actors. By means of the top of the Eighties, she had worked with Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra, and a lot of additional.

In 1970, she did a film with Jeetendra, Huumjoli. The movie’s track Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam used to be an steered hit and used to be cherished by way of all all the way through India. Leena grew to become a circle of relatives identify after that and he or she grew to become very talked-about after that track.

She had transform a very talked-about actress and every director wanted her to be the film’s lead actress. In 1971, she did a film with Rajesh Khanna, Mehboob Ki Mehndi. It used to be thought of her greatest potency and he or she bought praises from all the way through India for he place throughout the film and one of the simplest ways she portrayed it.

She did 30 films in her occupation of 15 years. Her ultimate film used to be Sarfarosh. In an interview in 2015, she discussed that she remains to be open to doing films if anyone provides an excellent place.

Controversy

On 16 February 2015, at some point of the 2015 Hum Log Awards provide, which Leena used to be attending, she had an incident with Ram Jethmalani; who used to be moreover at the instance. While she used to be taking place the level, Jethmalani were given right here forward to take her hand and greet her, then again he accidentally ended up kissing her. Many people on social media platforms felt sorry for Leena and trolled Jethmalani after pictures of the kiss went viral. Leena later clarified that they every appreciate one some other and there used to be not anything improper with the kiss.

Favourite Problems

Favourite Foods: Hen Tikka

Favourite Actor: Kishore Kumar

Favourite Actress: Nargis

Favourite Bollywood Film: Bidai (1974)

Favourite Hollywood Film: River Of No Go back (1954)

Favourite Singer: Kishore Kumar

Data

She participated throughout the Filmfare Fresh Face competition when she used to be 15 years earlier. She used to be the main runner-up throughout the competition. Rajesh Khanna and Farida Jalal have been moreover individuals, they typically gained.

Nargis used to be Leena’s mentor. She taught her non-classical dance, using, and Hindi. Leena’s mother tongue used to be Kannada, due to this fact Nargis had to educate her Hindi.

She not at all did any bikini shoots as she used to be very conservative.

She has accomplished more than 30 films, maximum of which have been super hit.

While she used to be shooting for the 1973 film Manchali, she met Kishore Kumar for the main time. Kishore used to be at the gadgets as he had a track throughout the movie.

She received married to Siddharth Bandodkar on 8 December 1975. Siddharth used to be the son of the Goa’s first Leader Minister- Dayanand.

Her marriage didn’t ultimate long as on 18 December 1975, Siddharth shot himself accidentally while cleaning his revolver. He fought for his existence for over a one year then again passed away on 7 November 1976.

She received married to her 2nd husband, Kishore Kumar, throughout the one year 1980. That they’d a son jointly, Sumeet Kumar.

Kishore Kumar died on 13 October 1987. Leena not at all received married after Kumar’s loss of life.