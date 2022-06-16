“Lefty” Ramírez warned Canelo Álvarez not to return to light heavyweight: “I’ll take care of that division”

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez invited Canelo not to return to 175 pounds (Photo: [email protected]/@canelo)

The Saúl Álvarez’s fall against Dmitry Bivol in the 175-pound division, he opened up questions about the performance of the Mexican boxer in that category. At the same time, the figure of Gilberto Ramirez has been gaining ground among boxing fans thanks to its performance and capabilities in the heaviest divisions of world boxing. In this sense, taking advantage of the spotlight, the Left handed sent a message to Canelo not to return to that circuit.

In an interview with the media left foot, the native of Mazatlán Sinaloa spoke about the withering career that the man from Guadalajara has built in the super middleweight division. Although he recognized the success of his compatriot, he assured have better conditions to become champion and even unify some of the current belts at 175 pounds.

“I think that the smartest thing for him is to stay at 168 and continue there, fight with the best in the 168, the fights that people want to see (…) It is not his division, you have to leave the 175 to me and me I’m going to take care of that division.”assured.

“Zurdo” Ramírez intends to challenge the Russian for the belt that “Canelo” Álvarez was denied (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

The fight against Bivol It was not the first for Canelo Álvarez at 175 pounds. Two years ago he had his first foray and challenged the veteran Sergey Kovalev. His determination, as well as the diminished condition of his rival, earned him not only his fourth world title in a different weight category, but also The brawl ended on the fast track.

The win against the Russian gave him the confidence to campaign at 168 pounds. However, when he attempted to seize the second light heavyweight title he ran into a tough opponent from Kyrgyzstan. Buffalowho also has natural physical conditions for its division, questioned the power of Álvarez against rivals bigger than him.

Days after the Guadalajara defeat, Ramírez led a fight against Dominic Boesel to define the official challenger of the World Boxing Association (WITH) for the crown in possession of Bivol. It was so, after four rounds of extensive dominance, the Mazatlan took the German boxer to the canvas and earned the right teases al reigning champion.

Dmitry Bivol used his physical conditions to beat Saúl Álvarez in the fight for the title (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Unlike Alvarez, the Left handed has conditions more conducive to the division of the light heavyweights. At 30 years of age, Ramírez measures 1.92 metros, item in which he takes advantage of nine centimeters to his possible rival. Similarly, with an undefeated streak of 44, he has more than twice as many fights as the Russian, as well as a imposing record of 30 knockouts.

Although it has not been confirmed, the fight between Ramírez and Bivol could take place in the coming months. The possibility of compromise is considerable considering that none of the current light heavyweight champions has shown interest in unifying the belts with a fight against Bivol. In that sense, the Mazatlecan will have in his hands the opportunity to become the second Mexican champion of the category.

Before he Left handed appeared on the scene, in 2003, Julio César González Ibarra became the first Mexican that the light heavyweight belt was hung. However, experts in the field such as Ignacio Beristáin they trust that the qualities of Gilberto Ramírez can direct him to follow in the footsteps of the native of Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, and even be able to unify more than one belt in the circuit.

