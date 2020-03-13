Legacies’ Big Josie Secret Is Out, And Things Look Bad For The Salvatore School

Go away a Remark
Warning! The following accommodates spoilers for the Legacies episode “There’s A Place The place The Misplaced Things Go.” Learn at your individual danger!
Josie Saltzman took in a whole lot of black magic to assist her household escape the Jail World, and as Kai Parker foresaw, the choice had devastating penalties on Legacies. Josie has been harboring that darkish magic inside her ever since, and as was beforehand teased, it has taken on a thoughts of its personal. Josie had stored that facet of hers on the down low, however now the jig is up and issues are wanting very dangerous for the Salvatore School.
The publicity got here via Emma’s group train, which concerned placing the scholars in a movie noir world to assist cope with the current traumas they’d all confronted. Each pupil dropped out of the story in the event that they “died” or stated their secure phrase, although Josie was the only exception. As Lizzie and the group came upon later, that is as a result of there have been two Josies within the simulation, and solely certainly one of them was somebody they acknowledged.
Lizzie was finally saved from darkish Josie’s wrath through Hope’s final minute intervention. As soon as out of the simulation, the 2 crammed everybody else in on the plan and Josie was moved to a cell till they might discuss to her and determine all of it out. As soon as Josie awoke, Lizzie apologized for being so self-consumed and never recognizing the black magic that was inside her twin sister sooner. Sadly, all of them quickly discovered they weren’t speaking to Josie, however the darkish Josie alter ego who wasn’t about to be put behind bars.
Darkish Josie incapacitated Hope with a sleeping spell, modified herself into a stylish outfit, after which used her magic to raise her whole cell off the bottom. The subsequent scene confirmed Darkish Josie strolling in sluggish movement out of the entrance doorways of the Salvatore School, with your complete academy exploding in flames behind her. At this level, it appeared like everybody else was nonetheless inside the varsity, so this might be a foul state of affairs.
With that being stated, the synopsis for subsequent week’s episode, known as “Life Was So A lot Simpler Once I Solely Cared About Myself,” makes it appear to be Josie’s fireplace was extra dramatic than devastating. Lizzie was hanging out with the remainder of the primary forged when that fireside broke out, so if she, Hope, and Ric are okay, likelihood is everybody else is as properly. Here is what’s in retailer:
When issues take a darkish activate the twins’ 17th birthday, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) is left to make a troublesome choice. In the meantime, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) takes drastic measures when she and Alaric (Matthew Davis) conflict over the best way to deal with a difficulty involving Josie (Kaylee Bryant). Lastly, Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) makes a heartbreaking discovery.
I am assuming that troublesome choice Lizzie faces would not contain whether or not or not she’s inviting Josie to share the celebration. It’s attention-grabbing to listen to Hope goes to resort to some drastic measures and go towards Ric. It additionally feels extremely silly to me, contemplating the uncooked energy Josie displayed in that grand escape. May Hope discover herself in some actual hazard breaking away from Ric’s steering?
Legacies airs on The CW Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra updates on the collection, and for the most recent goings-on in tv and flicks.
