Legacies’ Big Josie Secret Is Out, And Things Look Bad For The Salvatore School

Lizzie was finally saved from darkish Josie’s wrath through Hope’s final minute intervention. As soon as out of the simulation, the 2 crammed everybody else in on the plan and Josie was moved to a cell till they might discuss to her and determine all of it out. As soon as Josie awoke, Lizzie apologized for being so self-consumed and never recognizing the black magic that was inside her twin sister sooner. Sadly, all of them quickly discovered they weren’t speaking to Josie, however the darkish Josie alter ego who wasn’t about to be put behind bars.