Legacies Is Paying Tribute To Vampire Diaries and The Originals In A Wild Way

TV writers have lengthy used standalone episodes to do one thing a bit extra distinctive and inventive to boost the same old weekly fare. The CW’s Legacies has utilized that creativity somewhat effectively in Season 2, with the sequence providing a bottle episode that was set within the confines of a supernatural online game. In Season 2’s Episode 15, the present will go the movie noir route and it’s already wanting actually good if the preview photos are something to go by. Very quickly, Legacies may even pay tribute to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals in a wild means.
Legacies most just lately needed to cope with the return of the villainous Kai Parker, however the characters will probably be disregarding their collective stress with a musical episode that’s set to pay homage to its TV predecessors. Whereas main plot factors stay below wraps, Legacies government producer Brett Matthews just lately teased a little bit of what followers can anticipate from the particular episode. Right here’s what he instructed TV Information:
Episode 19 is our grand musical episode. We attempt to do a musical a 12 months, and it is a musical that can type of revisit our legacies — the legacy of the present, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals universe.
Brett Matthews doesn’t supply many particulars about what the musical episode will entail or precisely how it might “revisit” the legacies of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals so something is recreation at this level. Matthews retains it imprecise sufficient to pique curiosity with out giving something away, which is sweet since we’ll have to attend some time longer earlier than the episode premieres.
Legacies is not any stranger to having characters breaking out into music. Again in Season 1’s “We’re Gonna Want a Highlight,” the Salvatore Faculty for the Younger and Gifted hosted a expertise present and the scholars acquired to sing their hearts out. Whereas there’s no telling if Season 2’s upcoming musical episode will comply with in the identical vein, it’ll be thrilling to see what the writers give you. It’s a bonus that the present could have an opportunity to honor The Vampire Diaries universe in a giant means.
Personally, musical episodes are all the time an effective way to get inventive whereas additionally transferring the plot ahead. It’s additionally enjoyable to get to see the actors sing and dance, displaying off their skills in different methods. The CW, specifically, appears to be a giant fan of the style as a community, with Dynasty having filmed a musical episode in Season 3 and Riverdale protecting the musical Hedwig and the Indignant Inch in an upcoming Season four episode. I’m positively not complaining.
New episodes of Legacies air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. For extra on what to look at, be sure you try our useful 2020 midseason schedule for up to date premiere dates and instances.
