Legacies Is Paying Tribute To Vampire Diaries and The Originals In A Wild Way

TV writers have lengthy used standalone episodes to do one thing a bit extra distinctive and inventive to boost the same old weekly fare. The CW’s Legacies has utilized that creativity somewhat effectively in Season 2, with the sequence providing a bottle episode that was set within the confines of a supernatural online game. In Season 2’s Episode 15, the present will go the movie noir route and it’s already wanting actually good if the preview photos are something to go by. Very quickly, Legacies may even pay tribute to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals in a wild means.