Legacies Just Ended On The Worst Cliffhanger Before The Coronavirus Break

If there may be some silver lining for Legacies followers, a minimum of Landon or Hope did not must get up and be taught the opposite was nonetheless in peril. That may’ve made for an arguably extra upsetting cliffhanger, although the present state of affairs is way from excellent. Particularly when there isn’t any phrase on when Season 2 will proceed at the moment. Julie Plec did have some replace in that regard on Twitter, although even this response is sort of imprecise on what’s subsequent for the present.