‘Legally Blonde 3’ Taps Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor as Writers – Variety

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have agreed to jot down the script for Reese Witherspoon’s “Legally Blonde 3” for MGM.

Witherspoon dedicated to the mission in 2018 and is ready to return as Elle Woods, the sorority-girl-turned-lawyer. She may also produce via her Whats up Sunshine manufacturing firm. “Legally Blonde” producer Marc Platt will return, joined by his Platt Productions president Adam Siegel and Lauren Neustadter, Whats up Sunshine’s head of Movie and Tv.

“Legally Blonde” was a hit for MGM in 2001, grossing $141.eight million worldwide. The movie adopted a perky sorority sister trying to win again her ex-boyfriend by getting a regulation diploma from Harvard College whereas remaining relentlessly upbeat and normally clad in pink. The traditional movie additionally starred Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge and a Chihuahua named Bruiser, owned by Witherspoon’s character.

MGM launched the follow-up, “Legally Blonde 2: Pink, White & Blonde,” which was set in Washington, D.C, in 2013. The sequel grossed $124.9 million on the worldwide field workplace.

That is the second characteristic movie that Kaling and Goor will probably be partnering on following the Kaling and Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming marriage ceremony comedy that Common gained in an public sale final yr.

Kaling is repped by CAA, Three Arts and Ziffren Brittenham; Goor has Ziffren Brittenham, and Witherspoon is repped by CAA, LBI Leisure and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

The information was first reported by Deadline.