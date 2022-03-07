Legend, history and validity: Roberto Carlos returned to football at the age of 48 and scored a goal

The former Real Madrid winger played in England at the age of 48 and scored a goal

History and present with the three on the back. The international legend who marked an era at Real Madrid returned to play at the age of 48 and the world was filled with satisfaction with the technique and nostalgia that he left on the pitch. The thing is Robert Charles he displayed his magic again in a match played in England, when he represented a British pub team.

The Brazilian who knew how to take his national team to the top of the world and is now retired from professional practice, defended the colors of the Bull in the Barne Unitedfrom Shrewsburywest of England, after the team won the charity bid Dream Transfer on eBay last January.

Robert Charles debuted in a friendly match against Harlescott Rangersalso from the city of Shrewsbury and registered in the league amateur District Sunday League. The Brazilian, world champion in 2002, scored a penalty goal and filled the fans with satisfaction despite the 4-3 defeat suffered by his team. It is not the first time that the former Merengue has ventured into an exotic destination, given that he had a brief stint in the Delhi Dynamos from India on 2015.

When it was announced in January that he would play a game for the Bull in the Barne , Robert Charles He had expressed in a statement his happiness for putting on the shorts again: “I’m excited to play for the Bull in the Barne at Shrewsburypaying homage to when I almost signed for Birmingham City in the ninetiesvery close team”.

“I have heard that the team has lost several players this season so I hope my training was enough to help them win the match and give to fans the Bull in the Barne what they want to see,” he had said enthusiastically.

The team’s coach and goalkeeper, Ed Speller, never hid his happiness at having the historic player with a past at Real Madrid. “Roberto Carlos is one of those legends who inspired so many young people to love football. I was completely shocked when I found out that Bull in the Barne he won Dream Transfer and that he would play with us in Shrewsbury”, he stressed in the preview.

“I think he’ll crack up when he comes and see what we’re made of, with some direct free kicks with tension and hopefully no risky tackles.”, were his statements before the commitment that concluded 4 a 3 at the request of the Harlescott Rangers.

The money raised by this charity bid was destined to Football Beyond Bordersa charitable association that helps young people in disadvantaged situations.

