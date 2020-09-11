‘Legend of Korra,’ ‘Venture Energy’ Among Top Weekly Streaming Titles

Nielsen launched its new weekly rankings of streaming titles on Thursday, with Netflix as soon as once more dominating the highest ten.

For the week of Aug. 10-16, “The Umbrella Academy” was as soon as once more the highest streaming present, although the full minutes it was streamed that week got here down considerably from the week prior, dropping to 1.eight billion minutes from three billion.

Nielsen’s rating relies on the quantity of minutes shoppers who’ve entry to platforms are streaming throughout the week. So far, solely Amazon and Netflix are being measured. This weeks marks simply the second time Nielsen has launched such rankings. It also needs to be famous that streamers like Netflix and Amazon don’t launch their very own inside streaming numbers and these are primarily based on Nielsen estimates.

“The Legend of Korra” additionally entered the highest 10 that week, with the present dropping all 50 episodes on Netflix on Aug. 14. The present nonetheless managed to rank eighth total for the week regardless of being out there for less than three of the seven days measured with 558 million minutes streamed. Likewise for the Netflix movie “Venture Energy,” which additionally debut on Aug. 14 however ranked fourth with 905 million minutes, whereas the Netflix movie “The Misplaced Husband” ranked seventh with 668 million minutes.

Library exhibits like “Shameless,” “The Workplace,” “Gray’s Anatomy,” “Felony Minds,” “NCIS,” and “New Lady” made up the remaining of the highest 10.

The comparability between movies and collection will not be precisely apples to apples, nevertheless. “Venture Energy” clocks in at 114 minutes lengthy, whereas “The Misplaced Husband” is available in at 109 minutes. On condition that watching even a couple of episodes of a half-hour or hour-long collection would represent a a lot bigger time dedication, it’s not shocking to see movies pop up increased within the rankings than some exhibits.