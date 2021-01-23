Legendary American presenter Larry King dies at 87

The coronavirus has taken away Larry King, legendary television presenter in the United States, as we can read in El País.

“With deep sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, presenter and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. For 63 years, and across platforms such as radio, television, and digital media, Larry’s thousands of interviews, awards, and world renown serve as a testament to his unique and enduring talent as a communicator. Additionally, although his name always appeared in the titles of his programs, Larry always saw the interviewees as the protagonists of his programs and him as a mere impartial link between the guests and the audience. Whether he was interviewing a President of the United States, a foreign political leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden character, or an ordinary person, Larry always wanted short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed that concise questions led to the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief “

The fame and respect for Larry King was such that he broke through the fourth wall of his own shows and it was common to see him playing himself in many film and television productions like Ghostbusters (1984), Public Enemy (1998) and even lending his voice to animated variants of his character and at the same time person, as in Bee Movie (2007).