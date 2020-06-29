Legendary Big Brother Player Threatens Viewers Calling Her Phone Ahead Of Season 22

Go away a Remark
If present rumors are to be believed, the all stars collaborating in Big Brother Season 22 can be or at the moment are in sequester for the upcoming season. As such, a lot of former alumni have gone inactive on social media in current days, and followers are speculating left and proper over who may very well be part of the present, and who’s simply trolling for extra engagement or consideration for his or her web page.
Individuals need solutions and apparently, will go to reasonably excessive lengths to get them. This was proven just lately within the case of legendary Big Brother participant Janelle Pierzina, who had just lately posted an image sporting “star” pants after which went silent. Followers questioned what was up, and a few discovered an excessive option to formally verify whether or not or not Janelle was competing in Big Brother Season 22 or not:
That is proper, folks began phoning Janelle Pierzina by way of the quantity listed on her actual property web site to see if she was answering or not. Assuming all of the rumors about sequester, the season’s begin, and whether or not Big Brother is having an all-star season for that matter are true, then Janelle answering her cellphone might imply she shouldn’t be part of Season 22.
The calls have been sufficient to carry Janelle again to her social media, and she or he was not glad. The Season 6, 7, and 14 competitor introduced in a now-deleted tweet (by way of Reddit) that she was bored with getting calls from followers and can be taking motion if it did not cease:
Cease calling my cellphone! I’ll begin posting numbers of BB followers which were blowing up my cellphone. I am with my household for fucks sake! Go away me alone.
It is unclear why the tweet has since been deleted, although I’d think about Janelle Pierzina might’ve confronted some authorized penalties for doxxing Big Brother followers no matter whether or not or not they began the harassment. Sadly, stunts like calling gamers at work numbers might be the uglier aspect of the present’s fandom, which can cease at nothing to get the small print that are not available. Keep in mind that man who yelled outdoors the Big Brother home on a bullhorn to reveal secrets and techniques to houseguests? Individuals might be fairly excessive.
And actually, it is exhausting to say what was even realized by Janelle Pierzina answering her cellphone. One might argue that is affirmation she’s not on Big Brother Season 22, however doing that requires believing a string of rumors which have but to be confirmed.
In the meantime, CBS nonetheless hasn’t even confirmed the all-stars angle for this season, so harassing Janelle at her office was actually solely profitable in making her upset. That stated, maybe the elevated rabidness of the fandom ought to be a message to CBS that it might be time to disclose one thing about Season 22, if solely to stop followers from doing extra issues like this.
Big Brother Season 22 is alleged to be airing on CBS someday this summer season. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the upcoming season, and for the newest information occurring on this planet of tv and flicks.
Add Comment