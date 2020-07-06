Legendary composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Legendary composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91 after an unbelievable profession spanning greater than 500 movies.

He broke out for his work on so-called Spaghetti Westerns together with A Fistful of {Dollars}, For A Few {Dollars} Extra, and The Good, The Unhealthy and The Ugly, however went on to supply memorable scores in all kinds of different genres.

He handed away earlier in the present day on the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome.

Talking on BBC Breakfast, Inception composer Hans Zimmer paid tribute to Morricone’s work, describing him as an “icon.”

“Ennio was an icon and icons simply don’t go away”

"Ennio was an icon and icons simply don't go away"

On #BBCBreakfast composer @HansZimmer displays on the dying of the movie and TV music composer Ennio Morricone.

