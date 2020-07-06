General News

Legendary composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

July 6, 2020
Legendary composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91 after an unbelievable profession spanning greater than 500 movies.

He broke out for his work on so-called Spaghetti Westerns together with A Fistful of {Dollars}, For A Few {Dollars} Extra, and The Good, The Unhealthy and The Ugly, however went on to supply memorable scores in all kinds of different genres.

He handed away earlier in the present day on the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome.

Talking on BBC Breakfast, Inception composer Hans Zimmer paid tribute to Morricone’s work, describing him as an “icon.”

