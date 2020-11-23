Legendary, Emma Frost, Matthew Graham Team For Ten Project Slate

Legendary Leisure and “The White Queen” and “Life on Mars” writers/showrunners Emma Frost and Matthew Graham have launched a U.Okay. drama manufacturing firm with a slate of 10 tasks.

Frost and Graham, whose credit embody “Ashes to Ashes,” “The Spanish Princess,” “Physician Who” and “The Man In The Excessive Citadel,” will function joint CEOs of Watford & Essex, which can group with Legendary Leisure’s tv division and concentrate on tv manufacturing and financing tasks for the worldwide market.

Christine Healy has been named COO, becoming a member of the enterprise from New Photos the place she was head of manufacturing since 2016.

Watford & Essex’s present record of tasks in growth embody “Voyage to the Backside of the Sea,” primarily based on

the Irwin Allen tv sequence from the Sixties, developed and written by BAFTA-nominated Chris Lunt and Michael Walker (“Devils”), and “Hail Devil!,” a darkish social comedy-drama created by Frost and Graham, in growth with U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 4.

The slate additionally consists of “Championess,” primarily based on Legendary Comics’ upcoming graphic novel created by Tarun Shanker and Kelly Zekas, set within the male-dominated world of bareknuckle boxing in 18th-century London, the place a half-Indian daughter of an immigrant trains to turn out to be the most effective feminine fighter within the metropolis.

Watford & Essex’s female-driven narratives additionally embody “Roxana,” primarily based on Daniel Defoe’s 1724 novel “Roxana: The Lucky Mistress,” the place the protagonist should use her wits after being left penniless with 5 youngsters, tailored by Frost; and “Matilda,” a political journey sequence created by Graham.

Additionally within the works are a up to date thriller from BAFTA-winning Stephen Butchard (“Baghdad Central”); an unique mission from BAFTA-nominated Rob Williams (“The Sufferer”); “Warmth,” a supernatural younger grownup drama set on a London housing property, created by Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre; “The Alice,” a household medical drama set in Australia, created by Ashley Pharoah (“Wild at Coronary heart”); and “Amazonia,” an environmental thriller from Worldwide Emmy winner Misha Glenny (“McMafia”), BBC broadcaster and journalist Kirsty Lang, and Robert Muggah and Ilona Szabo of the Rio-based Igarapé Institute.

“It’s such a deal with for us to be in partnership with Legendary on this new journey,” stated Frost and Graham. “With Legendary’s success, expertise and expertise behind us, we’re assured that we are able to make some nice, hit exhibits and have a blast doing it. TV continues to get pleasure from a golden age of inventive variety and danger. We’ve all the time loved pushing the envelope when it comes to daring and genre-bending concepts, and Legendary has all the time put fearless creativity on the centre of their enterprise. These two types can solely develop and develop with this new firm.”

“We’re thrilled to launch this new enterprise with Emma and Matthew, who’ve confirmed time and time once more to be masterful storytellers, and to develop a slate of worldwide tasks that foster variety and nurture each younger and achieved inventive expertise alike,” stated Chris Albrecht, managing director of Legendary Tv.