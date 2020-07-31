Legendary Lays Off 30% of Digital Division

Layoffs have hit Legendary Digital Networks, a spokesperson for the corporate’s company dad or mum Legendary Leisure confirmed to Selection.

The cuts are to eight full-time positions, representing 30% of the workers, in accordance with sources. The layoffs are throughout the division’s advertising, manufacturing and gross sales groups. Legendary had been scaling again the digital division since Joshua Grode took over as the corporate’s CEO in 2018. There was a way that the operations had been a cash drain on the corporate’s worthwhile movie and tv operations. These cuts had been accelerated by the onset of COVID-19, which has resulted in layoffs and furloughs throughout the leisure trade, hitting all over the place from Comcast to Disney to Think about Leisure.

In 2009, Legendary Digital Networks launched with the purpose of creating and creating video video games. Its orientation shifted with the 2012 acquisition of Nerdist, a popular culture hub and podcast firm. Legendary Digital additionally owns and operates the YouTube channel Geek & Sundry and Amy Poehler’s Good Women web site. The layoffs went into impact this week.

Legendary Leisure’s most profitable current movies embody “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “Crimson Peak,” “Kong: Cranium Island” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” Its upcoming choices embody “Dune,” “Enola Holmes,” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Legendary’s tv reveals embody Amazon’s “Carnival Row” and Netflix’s “Misplaced in Area,” in addition to the Hulu mini-series “The Looming Tower.”