Legendary New Orleans Venue Tipitina’s to Stage Livestream Benefit

New Orleans’ legendary music venue Tipitina’s has introduced “Save Tip’s,” a free livestreamed occasion benefiting the venue which, like most live performance venues, has been financially devastated by the pandemic shutdown. The three-hour-plus livestream and fundraising occasion will happen on Saturday, November 14 at 9 p.m. ET 6 p.m. PT and can characteristic performances and unique backstage content material from greater than 35 artists.

Artists performing stay or archived units embrace Galactic, Willie Nelson, Widespread Panic, Jon Batiste & Keep Human That includes Trombone Shorty, The Revivalists, Large Freedia, Billy Strings, Tank & The Bangas, Preservation Corridor Jazz Band Feat. Allen Toussaint, The Radiators That includes Gregg Allman, Dumpstaphunk, Ivan Neville, The Soul Rebels, Dinosaur Jr., Funky Meters, Professor Longhair, Fat Domino, Dr John, Manu Chao, St. Paul & The Damaged Bones and extra.

The occasion additionally embrace a particular celebration of New Orleans music, that includes tributes to Dr. John, Allen Toussaint and Artwork Neville.

These artists be part of Tipitina’s to assist maintain the music going on the world famend venue by serving to elevate a lot wanted funds essential to maintain the membership alive. Starting at the moment, Monday November 9, followers can donate straight to the venue in addition to take part in particular fundraising sweepstakes providing prizes chosen by the workers at Tipitina’s and its supporting artists.

“In late 2018, our band took an enormous leap of religion to buy Tipitina’s,” mentioned Robert Mercurio, proprietor of Tipitina’s and member of the band Galactic. “It was not as a result of we wished to personal a venue, it was as a result of we had an opportunity to save our favourite one on the earth. However now we may actually use some assist to maintain saving this nationwide treasure. So in true New Orleans vogue we determined to throw a hell of a celebration to rejoice this musical establishment.”

Tipitina’s has been a vibrant hub of New Orleans’ tradition and music for over 40 years. The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing rules have had a heavy impact on the legendary venue placing its future in peril because it, like hundreds of different impartial rooms, hasn’t had any income since being shuttered by the pandemic.

To assist the profit, Tipitina’s and Fandiem are providing an unique assortment of prizes built-in into the livestream platform and performances. Followers can donate for an opportunity to win these prizes, which will embrace the Final NOLA Flyaway, an all-expense paid three-day weekend in New Orleans that includes VIP entry to the primary return present at Tipitina’s, entry to a New Orleans-themed catered soundcheck, band meet & greet, and a mega merch pack from the venue, in addition to a digital backstage Zoom Cling with Galactic’s Stanton Moore and Robert Mercurio.

To study extra about SAVE TIP’S and to enter to win the unique sweepstakes out there go to www.tipitinas.com and www.fandiem.com.

Sweepstakes might be made out there to the general public starting Monday, November 9 and extra unique sweepstakes prizes might be added after the November 14 livestream occasion. Internet proceeds from sweepstakes entries will profit Tipitina’s.

In accordance to a survey by the Nationwide Impartial Venues Affiliation, some 90% of the nation’s venues will exit of enterprise inside months with out some type of federal assist. Whereas the $10 billion Save Our Phases Act is a part of the bigger Heroes Act, Congress and the president have been taking part in politics with it for weeks and it appears unlikely to go any time quickly. The Save Our Phases Pageant — which featured distinctive performances from Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers and plenty of extra and was produced by YouTube Music and NIVA — raised practically $2 million, the state of affairs stays dire. (Head right here for a 123 of the way you’ll be able to assist impartial live performance venues.)

