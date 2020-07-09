‘Legendary’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max – Variety

HBO Max has renewed the competitors sequence “Legendary” for a second season.

The information comes on the identical day that HBO Max dropped the ultimate two episodes of the present’s first season. Season 1 MC Dashaun Wesley will return for Season 2 together with judges Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Regulation Roach and Megan Thee Stallion. Season 2 can even transfer the present to Los Angeles.

“Legendary” was one of many launch titles obtainable when HBO Max debuted in Might. On this sequence highlighting modern-day ball tradition, “Homes” battle in vogue and dance challenges together with vogueing for the prospect to win the Legendary trophy and a money prize. Voguing is a aggressive fashion of contemporary dance that includes excessive vogue and choreography based mostly on poses struck by fashions. The present options eight voguing homes, every comprised of 5 performers and a frontrunner—the home “guardian.” The groups compete in an arcing competitors that paperwork a themed ball each episode.

“‘Legendary’ was an HBO Max, day one premiere,” mentioned Kevin Reilly, chief content material officer of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “We knew we had one thing particular and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the sequence. Bringing this unimaginable world again for a second season furthers our dedication to prime quality, compelling storytelling.”

The sequence is government produced by David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams of Scout Productions, the Emmy-winning workforce behind the hit Netflix reboot of the approach to life sequence “Queer Eye.” Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian additionally function government producers on “Legendary.”