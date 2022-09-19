Legendary Russian singer Alla Pugacheva criticized the invasion of Ukraine and could unleash a wave of voices against the Kremlin

Alla Pugacheva was encouraged to criticize Putin

The repressive apparatus of Kremlin he is used to dealing with journalists and bloggers. Through censorship laws, it manages to contain those critical voices, butThis time the voice is much louder and threatens to unleash a spiral of repudiation against Vladimir Putin and its offensive in the Ukraine.

Alla Pugachevathe legendary Russian singer, used her social networks to express herself and was lapidary: “Our boys are dying for illusory goals that are turning our country into a pariah and weighing down the lives of our citizens.”

“Our boys are dying for illusory goals that are turning our country into a pariah and weighing down the lives of our citizens,” Alla Pugacheva wrote.

Pugacheva, who is called “prima donna” in Russia is a pop singer and mezzo-soprano, composer, artistic director, producer, actress and television presenter. Her forceful rejection of the Russian invasion drew the ire of the Kremlin.

Her critical voice gained even more force with her husband’s statements, Maxim Galkin, who until a few months ago was the king of comedy on prime time on Russian state television.

File photo: Vladimir Putin and pop singer Alla Pugacheva during an award ceremony at the Kremlin on December 22, 2014 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)

Galkin and Pugacheva left Russia for Israel after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February. The singer has returned to Russia, but Galkin, who has traveled the world doing stand-up comedy, is harassed more than ever by the authorities.

“There are artists who have literally smeared themselves with completely obscene and unacceptable statements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russia’s state news agency Tass as saying on Sunday. He refrained from saying Galkin’s name or specifying what in his routine provoked the Kremlin’s wrath, instead referring to Pugacheva and “her spouse.”

“Their way is not our way,” Peskov said of the couple.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – MARCH 22: Russian singer Alla Pugacheva looks on during a casting session for “the Factor A” a new musical television show on March 22, 2011 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Anton Belitsky/Epsilon/Getty Images)

In the current climate, in which long prison sentences have been imposed on public figures for criticizing the authorities and journalists have been sentenced to decades in prison for doing their job, the Kremlin spokesman’s statement is a clear threat to Galkin not to return to Russia.

Since Putin launched his offensive, Galkin has repeatedly spoken out against the war and has lashed out at the Kremlin chief personally. And in parallel, Russian media have launched attacks on the couple that have included both spreading false rumors and malicious ones like the whipping by the television presenter Vladimir Solovyov, considered an important propagandist of the Kremlin.

Solovyov directly advised Galkin “to stay in Israel and not to return to Russia.”

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER,2 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva (C), her husband Maksim Galkin (R) and her daughter Kristina Orbakaite (L) arrive for the funeral of Russian singer and State Duma Deputy Joseph Kobzon on September 2, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. The famous Soviet era singer Jozeph Kobzon died in Moscow at the age of 81. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Pugacheva has also faced attacks from all directions, including from Solovyov and Oscar-winning director Nikita Mikhalkov, who has become a conservative figure in Russia in recent years and has said the motherland does not need Pugacheva or to Galkin.

Days ago another powerful voice spoke out against Putin. Evgenia Markovna Albats, a symbol of independent journalism in Russia after brutal pressure left the country and her assessment of the situation still reverberates in the walls of the Kremlin. For her, a coup against Putin is in the making.

KEEP READING:

The chilling photos of Vladimir Putin’s torture cages in Ukraine

Markovna, symbol of Russian independent journalism: “70% of the oligarchs no longer support Putin and many expect a coup”

Russia’s reliance on mercenaries exposes the weakness of its military in Ukraine and lays bare Putin’s strategy to deflect blame

Torture, murder and kidnapping: Russian withdrawal from Izyum reveals the horrors

British intelligence warned that Russian forces do not have enough reserves to contain another Ukrainian attack in the east.

Disastrous troop management aggravates Russia’s stumbles in Ukraine