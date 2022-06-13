Legendary Tekken Producer Shares New Scenes From Netflix’s Animated Series Bloodline

Katsuhiro Harada has talked about the background of one of the fan favorite characters.

If you like to see your favorite characters from video games adapted to animated series, Netflix is ​​giving you reason to be very happy. In its Netflix Geeked Weekwe have been able to see the first images of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the new series from the BioWare universe, and Castlevania: Nocturne, the new spin-off of the series that adapts the Konami video game saga.

But we have also had new scenes from Tekken: Bloodline, the new Netflix animated series that will bring the misadventures of Jin Kazama and their training Heihachi Mishima. During the event, Katsuhiro Haradathe legendary producer of the video game saga, has been in charge of sharing the new images, and has not missed the opportunity to provide some interesting information.

It will tell us parts of the original story that until now were only writtenHarada has assured that the animated series will tell us parts of the original story that until now were only writtensuch as the lifestyle that Jin Kazama had with this mother, Jun, in Yakushima and the type of conversations they had, scenes that the producer has confessed are among his favorites.

The producer has also joked about Jin Kazama’s life, “If he were a real person, the only thing I would say to him is: I’m sorry I always put you through so many horrible things.” Harada has emphasized what important and extensive that is the history of video games and that this is the first time it has been adapted into an anime series. At the moment, we still don’t have a release date for Tekken: Bloodline. In video games, the latest installment of the franchise has not stopped reaping successes and this month Harada celebrated the 9 million copies sold of Tekken 7.

