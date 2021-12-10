Legends of Runeterra receives 43 cards and more content in its new update

Ahri, Kennen, Rumble, and Pantheon join the fight, each with their own set of support cards.

By Axel García / Updated 9 December 2021, 09:44 7 comments

A new update arrives today for Legends of Runeterra, the card title from Riot Games. Titled ‘Magical Misadventures’, the game received 43 new cards, including 4 new champions: Ahri, Kennen, Pantheon and Rumble.

The update introduces a new keywordThe update also comes with a new keyword: Destination. Any unit with Destiny will receive an extra point of attack and health the first time each round that an allied card selects them. The champion Pantehon has this keyword, making him a difficult opponent to defeat after several turns have passed during the game.

To better familiarize players with this new implementation, the game contains new missions and challenges. In addition, the Vs. AI mode has new decks available, so you can play games and learn about all the newly added cards and how they work before venturing into competitive mode.

Obviously, the update has also introduced changes to several existing cards in Legends of Runeterra. For example, champion Poppy has received a slight adjustment, as her dominance in the game was more than noticeable to Riot Games. New aspects They are also available taking advantage of the Christmas season. These are: Holy Braum, Frost Queen Ahri, and Good Elf Tristana.

Magical Misadventures includes more than just this, so if you want to know all the details, we recommend you consult them within the official site. If what you are looking for is to know immediately all the letters newly added to the game, you can do it comfortably thanks to Mobalytics.

