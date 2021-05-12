‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Reimagined For Adults On The CW

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” is headed back to the small screen, but not in its original kid-friendly format. The Nickelodeon competition adventure series from the 1990s is all grown up in the revival ordered Tuesday by the CW.

The original Nickelodeon series that aired from 1993-1995 was inspired by Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda” game and the “Indiana Jones” movie franchise. The new iteration is described as a supersized and reimagined adult version, so participants are no longer kids, but nostalgia-loving millennials.

Per the logline, the “Legends of the Hidden Temple” remake, based on the game show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone and Stephen R. Brown, will preserve many of the Nickelodeon series’ iconic elements. These include “Olmec,” the giant talking Mayan head, the “Moat Crossings,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” the “Temple Run,” and all of the original team names like “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys.” This time, the entire show is taken out of the safety of a studio setting into a “mysterious jungle” with tougher challenges and bigger prizes. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is “strong enough and smart enough” to enter the ominous Olmec’s Temple, avoid the Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure and return it to its rightful owner.

With “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” the CW is further amping up and diversifying its alternative programming slate, as well as its target audience. “Legends of the Hidden Temple” still holds a special place in the hearts of millennials who grew up watching the competition series, and it has since inspired a movie, mobile and board games, a popular Halloween costume and repeat episodes still air on occasion, even 30 years later.

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Stone and Marcus Fox (“Paradise Run”).