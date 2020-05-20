Legends Of Tomorrow Delivered A Big Zari And Constantine Twist, But Will It Stick?

Mainly, it appears like Legends of Tomorrow is undoing a few of the largest issues it did in Season 5 thus far, and it appears Charlie and her sisters aren’t losing any time in making adjustments with the Loom. That is to not say that the adjustments will all stick and the characters who had been killed off will all be again, however there aren’t any ensures that a lot of what occurred in “I Am Legends” (together with Zari/Constantine) will matter as soon as “The One The place We’re Trapped on TV” makes its adjustments.