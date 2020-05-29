Legends Of Tomorrow Finale First Look Reveals ‘Thong Tune’ Singer Sisqo, Because This Show Is Nuts

Depart a Remark
Only one week after it poked enjoyable at Arrow in its Star Trek and Associates-infused penultimate episode, Legends of Tomorrow will probably be throwing it again like by no means earlier than for its Season 5 finale. A primary take a look at Legends‘s upcoming finale exhibits off one of many superhero sequence’ oddest cameos but, with R&B artist and “Thong Tune” singer Sisqó participating within the motion! Learn on for all the things you may have to know.
Legends of Tomorrow is heading again in time 20 years, type of. 20 years in viewers’ pasts, not less than. Sure, it was twenty years in the past – I can’t consider it both – that Sisqó’s “The Thong Tune” debuted, ultimately changing into one of many yr’s greatest hits, which stays recognizable to this present day. Now, Legends of Tomorrow is honoring the hit and hitmaker alike in its finale. So, how does this assembly come about?
A take a look at Legends of Tomorrow’s first photographs from the finale reveals Sisqó is the topic of a historical past museum’s exhibit, which is replete with solar, sand and, in fact, bikini-clad ladies. Prepare for a blast from the previous with the Arrowverse’s homage to “The Thong Tune” beneath, even when no apparent thongs are on show.
Sure, that’s the one and solely Sisqó. In contrast to a few of the different historic figures that will probably be portrayed within the episode, the true Sisqó is guest-starring in Legends of Tomorrow’s Season 5 finale. He would possibly seem like he is fabricated from wax or one thing, however that is really the entertainer himself. It is presumed the females are additionally of the respiratory selection.
One other new pic from Legends of Tomorrow‘s finale exhibits a serious-looking Nate as Metal standing in entrance of the Sisqó exhibit, wanting as if he is under no circumstances interested by dancing to songs about bathing swimsuit bottoms. Test it out:
Followers should say tuned to see if one of many heroes meets a harsh destiny, contemplating finales are the place the place that occurs most within the Arrowverse.. Whereas there may be all the time a level of uncertainty relating to the way forward for Legends of Tomorrow’s characters, viewers can not less than take coronary heart in figuring out they are going to have some enjoyable first. We will solely hope that Montell Jordan additionally exhibits up for a rousing rendition of “This Is How We Do It.”
Beneath is without doubt one of the new pics that showcases a few of the extra historically historic entities that the Legends group will come throughout in that museum.
Legends of Tomorrow will log out for fairly some time after its Season 5 finale, with Season 6 not arriving till some level in 2021. The finale’s title, “Swan Thong,” is clearly a reference to Sisqó’s aforementioned hit music. Does this imply he’ll play closely into the hour? One would not simply rent Sisqó solely to not use him exhaustively, proper? The complete synopsis for the episode is as follows, per The CW:
Nonetheless managed by the Fates, the Legends discover themselves in 1984-esque world, they quickly uncover that issues aren’t as they thought they’d be. The Legends should persuade the civilians to belief them and rise up for his or her proper to decide on, however the Fates don’t make it simple by resurrecting the Encores as soon as once more.
So wait, if the Legends are coping with one thing Orwellian within the Season 5 finale, then how will Sisqó enter into issues? Perhaps Large Brother enjoys sweaty seaside tunes. For all of the thong-related context that one may wish forward of the Legends of Tomorrow finale, you may take a look at the “Thong Tune” video proper right here:
For those who thought seeing the Legends of Tomorrow solid as Star Trek characters was superior, the finale is about to boost the sport. It appears to be like just like the costume division actually introduced their A-game. To not point out that the present additionally recreated a scene from Sisqó’s music video.
In case you questioning, sure, that’s Courtney Ford (who formally exited Season 5 earlier this season with husband Brandon Routh) reprising the position of Marie Antoinette within the finale. That’ll be a pleasant hiya once more not too lengthy after she first mentioned goodbye. One thing tells me Marie Antoinette would want a few dictionaries if she ever heard “Thong Tune.”
Discover out if the hit music performs when the Season 5 finale of Legends of Tomorrow airs subsequent Tuesday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. After it, you may anticipate this summer season’s premieres. For now, you may stream previous seasons of the sequence on Netflix together with a number of new 2020 content material.
