Legends Of Tomorrow Isn’t The Only DC Series To Reference The CW’s Supernatural

Legends of Tomorrow is used to being on the heart of crossover mania, given its placement inside The CW’s superhero-infused Arrow-verse. However the time-traveling and dimension-opening sequence took issues to a special degree not too long ago when it revealed the upcoming in-universe look of the community’s longest-running drama, Supernatural. However guess what? That episode (which as since been delayed on the schedule) will not even be the primary Supernatural reference inside DC canon.
As a substitute, that distinction goes to the most recent challenge of DC’s Teen Titans comedian e-book sequence, the place Supernatural‘s Winchester brothers acquired name-checked. Difficulty #40 continues the group’s struggles to tackle the magical Elias and his genie squad, with the motion heading into literal Purgatory and presumably even Hell itself. What higher setting may there be for a Supernatural reference? Test it out beneath!
Certainly, Roundhouse, that does sound like “some straight-up Sam and Dean stuff,” although Purple Arrow did not wish to hear the rest about it. What if we needed him to maintain going, Emiko?!?
It is not precisely made clear whether or not the Sam and Dean that Roundhouse spoke of had been meant to be perceived as fictional characters on the present Supernatural, or in the event that they had been different heroes on this universe that the Teen Titans crossed paths with infrequently. Judging from how Legends of Tomorrow is dealing with issues, Supernatural may be very probably a slice of TV leisure for the Teen Titans’ enjoyment.
However hey, since we did not see Child Flash or Robin citing Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles independently of Sam and Dean, we will nonetheless fake that the Winchesters are demon-hunters strolling on the identical floor as all these superheroes. And never simply because they in all probability have all types of maps of Hell that the Titans may borrow.
It is not instantly clear why a number of DC properties are displaying their love for the long-running Supernatural, which is poised to finish its 15-year run after this season. Maybe it is certainly the truth that Supernatural is concluding after so lengthy. Or maybe DC is laying the groundwork for “Disaster in Infinite Afterlifes,” the place the fictional Sam and Dean are introduced into the comedian e-book world as “actual” characters. Would not it’s wild if Jensen Ackles legitimately joined the Arrow-verse as Dean Winchester? (We all know that Misha Collins would like to tackle a job of the superhero selection, if nothing else.)
On Legends of Tomorrow, among the gang will likely be heading to the woods in Vancouver for a mission, and it is there they will come throughout one in every of Supernatural‘s most recognizable parts, the ’67 Impala named “Child.” Though even inside the superhero sequence, “Child” will likely be a TV prop that is used throughout Supernatural‘s manufacturing, which additionally takes place in Vancouver. One of many early photographs from the episode that was launched reveals Caity Lotz’s Sara holding an indication signifying that Supernatural is filming. Perhaps sooner or later you may be part of the Arrow-verse for actual, Sam and Dean…sooner or later.
At this level, it is unclear whether or not or not Supernatural‘s sequence finale might want to get pushed deeper into the schedule or not, since coronavirus considerations have utterly altered the TV panorama. On that observe, Legends of Tomorrow‘s first episode after Brandon Routh’s exit, the one with Supernatural‘s automotive, at the moment would not have a concrete premiere date, nevertheless it’ll probably debut in one other two weeks on The CW. Count on to see some repeats for the following two or three Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET.
