Legends Of Tomorrow Isn’t The Only DC Series To Reference The CW’s Supernatural

On Legends of Tomorrow, among the gang will likely be heading to the woods in Vancouver for a mission, and it is there they will come throughout one in every of Supernatural‘s most recognizable parts, the ’67 Impala named “Child.” Though even inside the superhero sequence, “Child” will likely be a TV prop that is used throughout Supernatural‘s manufacturing, which additionally takes place in Vancouver. One of many early photographs from the episode that was launched reveals Caity Lotz’s Sara holding an indication signifying that Supernatural is filming. Perhaps sooner or later you may be part of the Arrow-verse for actual, Sam and Dean…sooner or later.