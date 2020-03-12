Legends Of Tomorrow Showrunner Apologizes To Supernatural Fans For Upcoming Episode

Depart a Remark
Legends of Tomorrow has been going supernatural with its tales for fairly some time now, and now it is embracing the guy CW present of the identical title in “Zari, Not Zari.” Supernatural will likely be referenced within the upcoming episode, although it will not be a full-fledged crossover followers of each franchises could have hoped for. Legends co-showrunner Phil Klemmer lately defined what the upcoming episode will contain with regard to Supernatural, and why the Legends are hanging round “Child.”
Phil Klemmer is well-aware that there are people who wished to see the 2 worlds collide, however that is not what this episode is about. As an alternative, the superhero crew will occur upon the legendary Winchester automobile whereas on a visit to modern-day Vancouver. It is right here the place the apologies are available for Klemmer, who notes the episode will verify a bit of data audiences could somewhat not right here.
From the start, we knew that we wished to set an episode in modern-day Vancouver, as a result of straight following the crossover that was all we might afford… I’m kidding, sorta, not likely. Anyway, we wished to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and on the 11th hour determined to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural. This was the impressed selection of our producing director Kevin Mock, I consider. In our world Supernatural is a TV present, not an actual factor. Sorry, Supernatural followers.
Supplied Legends Of Tomorrow is adventuring on Earth Prime, it seems Supernatural (which can finish this yr) is only a tv present there. One has to marvel what all The CW is airing outdoors of that in primetime, however that apart, it could be a bit disappointing to be taught that if there’ll ever be one other probability for an official Supernatural reunion, it could not occur via the Arrow-verse.
If there’s any upside to this information, Phil Klemmer advised EW the Supernatural crew was jazzed concerning the Legends of Tomorrow nod. Klemmer added there will likely be some added Easter eggs for followers to look out for, though the largest factor they might be hoping to see simply could not get performed.
The [Supernatural] producers have been extremely gracious and captivated with this tip of the hat, nonetheless. They even allow us to borrow a few of their musical rating — pay attention carefully! Sam and Dean didn’t make the ultimate reduce, sadly. Or somewhat they have been busy engaged on their very own present.
On one hand, it is disappointing Legends Of Tomorrow could not do a correct Supernatural crossover. On the opposite, the Arrow-verse lore has gotten sophisticated sufficient post-Disaster, and I do not assume suggesting the mythos of Supernatural matches inside all of it someplace would’ve been the very best concept to start with. At the least, not for a franchise that prefers its universe make sense throughout reveals, however it could’ve been cool in different circumstances.
Legends of Tomorrow‘s Supernatural episode is ready to air Tuesday, March 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on what’s occurring within the Arrow-verse, and for the newest information occurring in tv and films.
