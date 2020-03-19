Legends Of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh Explains A ‘Missed Opportunity’ From His Final Episode

Go away a Remark
Warning! Spoilers forward for the Legends of Tomorrow episode “Romeo v. Juliet: Daybreak of Justness.”
Legends of Tomorrow noticed Ray and Nora get a fairytale ending in final week’s episode, lastly saying “I do” and committing to be collectively via thick and skinny. Earlier than Damien Dahrk headed out, he promised (learn: threatened) to kill Ray if he didn’t do proper by his daughter and depart the Waverider for good. She deserved some normalcy, proper? So, Ray spent his last episode saying goodbye to his pals, however there was one particular person Ray didn’t bid farewell to and Brandon Routh lately defined how a lot of a “missed alternative” it was.
Months forward of Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season, it was introduced that Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford could be leaving the present as sequence regulars. Although Routh is evident that it wasn’t his option to go, Season 5’s “Romeo v. Juliet: Daybreak of Justness” was the ultimate time he and Ford performed Ray Palmer and Nora Dahrk, respectively, at the least for now. Nevertheless, whereas Ray received to have a one-on-one goodbye scene with Sara and Nate, Ray didn’t share a second to bid adieu to Mick, one of many authentic group members. Talking with TVLine, Routh revealed his ideas about it. Right here’s what he needed to say:
There was no actual goodbye to Mick (performed by Dominic Purcell) in there. Sort of a missed alternative.
Exterior of Nate, Ray didn’t get to have very many heartfelt conversations with most of his Waverider teammates. Many of the episode was spent determining how Ray would inform Nate, his greatest pal on the ship, about his leaving to begin a brand new life with Nora. Whereas Ray did get an opportunity to talk privately with Caity Lotz’s Sara, Brandon Routh defined that he needed to maintain again throughout their chat and the way tough that was emotionally. In his phrases:
That was sort of restrained as a result of I nonetheless hadn’t stated goodbye to Nate, plus she was making an attempt to pep speak me…. That was a tough one as a result of I had a lot emotion that I couldn’t set free but… we by no means had sufficient of these moments…. We by no means had sufficient scenes of Ray and Sara attending to know one another.
Personally, I don’t suppose Ray received sufficient time with anybody, together with Nate. I feel your entire episode felt rushed, with the plot resulting in Ray and Nora’s exits quite abruptly. Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season is barely seven episodes in at this level and I don’t see why Ray’s departure couldn’t have been given extra time to construct towards a extra emotional end result of his journey. Like Nate instructed Ray earlier than they stated their last goodbyes, “This sucks.”
Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. As an apart, the sequence’ manufacturing gained’t be affected by the coronavirus pandemic the way in which different exhibits have been since they wrapped filming some time again. For extra on what to observe, you should definitely try our midseason schedule.
