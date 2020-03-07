Legends Of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh Speaks Up About Ray Palmer’s Exit Being ‘Not Well-Handled’

What I attempt to do at work is go to work, and attempt to take pleasure in my time on set. You do not know what the top product goes to be. And I had to enter this — you are additionally speaking about loss, so we’re going again to that — lack of my household for the final 5 years, and the character that I performed for six years. As chances are you’ll or might not know, I filmed my final episodes within the Arrow-verse and as Ray Palmer, and that was a really traumatic occasion for me. It was not one thing I used to be anticipating, it was stunning.