Legends Of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh Speaks Up About Ray Palmer’s Exit Being ‘Not Well-Handled’

Go away a Remark
Previous to the beginning of Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season, the announcement got here that Brandon Routh and real-life spouse Courtney Ford could be leaving the Arrow-verse present in Season 5. As Ray Palmer, Routh has been a staple of the present since its inception and he even acquired to play each Ray and Superman within the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover. Nonetheless, Routh just lately spoke up about leaving Legends of Tomorrow behind and the way his exit as Ray was “not well-handled.”
When the information broke that Brandon Routh was leaving the collection, it took followers without warning. Final month, Legends of Tomorrow showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed why they determined to write down out Ray and Nora in Season 5, stating that the Waverider was solely ever meant as “a midway house” on their life’s journey. Nonetheless, throughout an look on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside You” podcast, Routh revealed that he was informed he was leaving earlier than Season 5 started filming and that he’s nonetheless working to course of the choice. Right here’s what he needed to say:
It was earlier than we began manufacturing, however it was not well-handled, and in order that has been one thing my spouse and I are each nonetheless working by. It’s been an enormous transition time for us these final eight, 9, ten months. So going, how was I going to search out the enjoyment in that, figuring out this factor was looming? However I labored to only be with the crew that had change into my household and my solid that had change into my household and expertise that, and simply be there within the interactions with the folks.
Ouch. It positive appears like Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford have been blindsided by the information. Whereas Routh doesn’t broaden upon the small print relating to how the scenario was mishandled, the actor has been sincere in regards to the determination to go away being taken out of his palms. In reality, he stated as a lot when he replied to an Instagram remark with “not my alternative” after a fan steered that he may change his thoughts and keep on Legends of Tomorrow.
Personally, I used to be unhappy to listen to the information in regards to the actor’s departure. Ray has been a beautiful addition to the Arrow-verse since his introduction on Arrow all these years in the past. To see him exit like this when his story appears removed from over is irritating. Brandon Routh continued, saying that the scenario was powerful as a result of he had gotten the information, however he nonetheless needed to make the most effective of issues with the restricted time he had. In his phrases:
What I attempt to do at work is go to work, and attempt to take pleasure in my time on set. You do not know what the top product goes to be. And I had to enter this — you are additionally speaking about loss, so we’re going again to that — lack of my household for the final 5 years, and the character that I performed for six years. As chances are you’ll or might not know, I filmed my final episodes within the Arrow-verse and as Ray Palmer, and that was a really traumatic occasion for me. It was not one thing I used to be anticipating, it was stunning.
Truthfully, I’m nonetheless fairly shocked about it, too. Brandon Routh filmed his final episode for Legends of Tomorrow again in October and posted a touching goodbye, stating how grateful he was for the solid and crew for making the final 5 seasons so memorable. Whereas Routh isn’t the primary actor to go away the time-travelling present, he was one among three authentic solid members left and his presence on the present will likely be drastically missed.
Legends of Tomorrow returns with a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET. For extra on what to look at, you’ll want to take a look at our 2020 midseason schedule.
Add Comment