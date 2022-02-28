Legends Pokémon Arceus premieres for free Hisui’s awakening: update and gifts for Pokémon Day

The latest great Pokémon adventure surprises at Pokémon Presents with new content.

Fans have been waiting for news from Pokémon Legends Arceus at today’s Pokémon Presents and Game Freak has not missed the appointment with a new update for the last great success of the franchise, with Hisui’s Awakening, the update 1.1available from the moment in which the event has been emitted and that you can access for free.

Hisui’s Awakening will lead us to investigate a mysterious phenomenon in the region that causes massive pokemon appearances. The Pokémon Company did not want to forget the day of Pokémon and also wanted to give players various items for our adventure. Package includes 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Quintal Balls y 30 Aero Balls.

You can access this gift by entering the ARCEUSADVENTURE code on the menu Mysterious gift of the game. You will need to have an internet connection to access the gift, although a Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required.

Pokémon Legends Arceus will have its own anime

The Pokémon Company has taken advantage of the Pokémon Presents to announce its new anime seriesfollowing the series line with original story, the new anime will be set in Hisui. will premiere throughout this 2022. Although they have not yet provided too many details, they have promised to share more information in the future.

If you haven’t played yet the last adventure of the pokemonwe remind you that in 3DJuegos you have available the analysis of Arceus Pokémon Legends.

