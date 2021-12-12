Legends Pokémon Arceus shows us more about its mechanics in a new video gameplay

Game Freak brings us the debut of Hisui’s Voltorb for his new adventure on Nintendo Switch.

There is just over a month to go until the premiere of Legends Pokémon Arceus, the next adventure in the popular saga of Game Freak for Nintendo Switch and the studio is preparing players with new Pokémon in their version of Hisui and with new video gameplays where we have been able to observe in greater depth how they work some of its playable mechanics.

The last creature to be presented has been none other than Voltorb, the beloved artificial Electric-type Pokémon that has been in the franchise since the first generation. We have been able to know this variante de Hisui in a nice stop motion video that the company has prepared for the occasion, with a Voltorb that sports an original look in a wood finish, which clashes with the traditional metallic materials that characterize it.

The video shows an adorable Voltorb in a little story, where he tries to relate in a friendly way with other Pokémon, scaring them by getting carried away. But this has not been the only news about Legends Pokémon Arceus, the game has been seen in an event of the official Japanese YouTube channel, along with other games of the company.

A new look at capture and combat mechanicsFrom minute 6:00 of the video, after the section dedicated to Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, the new adventure of the saga has been shown in a video gameplay focused on capture and combat. We can see how our trainer easily captures some Pokémon, while others pounce on him with aggressive attacks, the strongest ones show a different mechanics when it comes to being captured, having to inflict damage on them to facilitate the capture. In the video we can also see our trainer riding on the back of the Pokémon, something that we had already seen in his previous trailers. The new adventure of the popular Game Freak franchise is coming to Nintendo Switch next January 28, 2022 and in 3DJuegos we talk about the approach that Legends Pokémon Arceus maintains to make the saga evolve.

