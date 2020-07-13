Legislature party meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence, reached more than 90 MLAs

new Delhi: The meeting of the legislature party has started at the residence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, amid the crisis over the Congress government in Rajasthan. Sources say that more than 90 MLAs are present in this meeting. A large number of police force personnel are stationed outside the Chief Minister’s residence. While Deputy CM Sachin Pilot claimed yesterday that the support of more than 30 MLAs of Congress and some independents is supported. Also Read – Sachin Pilot will not join BJP, said – CM’s back garden is not the place to prove majority

The Congress is still waiting for more legislators to come, while sources say that Sachin Pilot has 25 MLAs. 101 MLAs are needed for a majority in the state. At the same time, the minister said Pratap Singh Khachariwas, the end of the BJP government at the center will start from Rajasthan. The people of Rajasthan want the government to complete its full term under the leadership of CM Ashok Gehlot. Last night 115 MLAs were with us, now 109 are with us. We are winning the numbers game.

More than 90 MLAs are present in Jaipur of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the meeting of Congress Legislature Party. The meeting has started. The meeting has been called amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has come out openly against Gehlot. The pilot issued a statement on Sunday, saying that he would not attend the meeting.

Pilot also claimed that the Ashok Gehlot government was in a minority after more than 30 Congress MLAs and some independents promised to support him. Deputy Chief Whip in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Mahendra Chaudhary told reporters that the Ashok Gehlot government of the state will have no problem and any kind of BJP’s plan will not succeed in the state. Chaudhary told reporters outside the Chief Minister’s residence, today will decide who has the number force. Chaudhary said, today this number will increase further. He said, there is no crisis or problem in the state.

The party’s national general secretary Avinash Pandey said late on Sunday night that 109 MLAs have openly supported the Gehlot government. Explain that in the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

At the same time, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, I appeal to all the Congress MLAs that people have voted for the Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so all the MLAs should attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting today and Our government should be strengthened in the state.

Randeep Surjewala said, if anyone is on any post or profile, then there is a problem, they will have to come forward and mention this issue on the party forum. We will work to resolve it together and keep our government intact in the state.