Legitimate: The unique protagonists of Harry Potter will acquire on HBO Max to have a good time the twentieth Anniversary of the franchise. What are we able to be expecting?

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint y Emma Watson will meet as soon as once more to have a good time the twentieth anniversary of the Harry Potter franchise in a brand new HBO Max particular. And it would possibly not be the one acquainted face! We can additionally see Chris Columbus, who directed The Thinker’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets and techniques, in addition to different solid contributors at the sequence.

In line with the click liberate, the reunion will characteristic all-new interviews and conversations with the solid that can reminisce concerning the films, and that can happen within the authentic Hogwarts settings. The challenge is very similar to Buddies: The Reunion, which reunited the principle solid of the sitcom to have a good time and mirror at the sequence and its legacy.

Harry Potter twentieth Anniversary: ​​Go back to Hogwarts is a reunion that can air on HBO Max on January 1. The speculation is to convey the Primary actors and originals of the movies, Radcliffe, Grint y Watson junto a otros como Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart…

The advert does now not point out the creator of the Harry Potter works, JK Rowling, who has been criticized for her anti-transgender perspectives. It sort of feels that the debatable creator may not be a part of the assembly.

Despite the fact that Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson have not performed Harry, Ron, and Hermione since Deathly Hallows Phase 2, Columbus has expressed his want to reunite them to conform the paintings of Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy to the large display.. Possibly this assembly is the important thing level to begin the conversations between the director and the actors.