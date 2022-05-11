LEGO Brawls announced for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch; a brawler full of action and unlockables

After passing through mobile phones, the video game of the toy firm will arrive in summer and presents a new trailer.

Bandai Namco today confirmed that it will take over the distribution of LEGO Brawls on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It is a platform and fighting video game originally released on Apple Arcade where you have to design, customize and improve the level of your LEGO heroes to give them a unique personality, strategy and style and create the ultimate fighter to overcome various arenas.

“A cactus with an attitude? A skinny ninja janitor who just happens to have fighting chickens? A clown who bangs with a sledgehammer and has scores to settle? Sure!” Build the best brawler and level it up with unlockable content!“. “LEGO and fighting game fans will be able to collect unlockable figurines, power-ups and emotes of their favorite LEGO themes after winning each battle, in order to fight their way to the top of the global leaderboard, “they add.

And there are not a few scenarios that can be explored in the adventure. From the choppy shores of Barracuda Bay to the waterlogged caverns of Ninjago Seabound, to a dusty Wild West tavern and the mythical jungle of Monkie Kid, players must overcome them all to collect the most unlockables.

LEGO Brawls is a multiplayer proposal, and as such allows cross-play, so that users can team up and fight in 4v4, party with their friends or play in a battle royale-style game mode in which each player acts on their own. . There is multiple game modesas well as a global ranking system. LEGO Brawls is coming to consoles this summer, as well as PC via Steam.

LEGO video games have been with us for several years, having the latest and greatest success in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can read more about this adventure in the analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga published in 3DJuegos.

