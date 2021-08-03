LEGO Celebrity Wars horror particular introduced coming to Disney + on Halloween

The darkish facet is in a position for battle again in a terrifying approach and LEGO Celebrity Wars Terrifying Stories, a Halloween-themed particular coming to Disney + this October.

LEGO Celebrity Wars Terrifying Stories will premiere on Disney + on October 1, 2021, kicking off this 12 months’s Hallowstream party. The brand new Lucasfilm and LEGO animated particular will shine a saber at the darkish facet of the Celebrity Wars galaxy, illuminating a terrifying tale set after the occasions of The Upward thrust of Skywalker. Take a look at the poster for the spooky particular under:

Symbol credit score: Disney+

In keeping with StarWars.com, the particular will put us in context when Poe Dameron and BB-8 make an emergency touchdown at the volcanic planet of Mustafar. There, they’ll meet the grasping and conniving Graballa the Hutt, who purchased Darth Vader’s citadel and is renovating it to make it the primary luxurious lodge all inclusive, impressed through the Sith of the galaxy.

Poe and his trustworthy better half they’ll mission into the depths of the mysterious citadel whilst their X-Wing is underneath restore. They’re going to be joined through Graballa and Dean (a courageous younger guy who works as a Graballa mechanic), along side Vader’s dependable servant, Vaneé, who will host the terrifying excursion, sharing 3 spooky tales tied to historic artifacts and iconic villains from all Celebrity Wars eras.

As Vaneé tells his tales and attracts our heroes to the depths From the darkish stomach of the citadel, a sinister plan will emerge. The “courageous and courageous” Dean can be to be had to lend a hand Poe and BB-8 face their fears in an try to prevent an historic evil from emerging, and thus break out to go back to his buddies.

LEGO Celebrity Wars Terrifying Stories has a skilled solid of voices which incorporates Jake Inexperienced as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8.

David Shayne is a screenwriter and government manufacturerwhilst the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone and Jason Cosler are government manufacturers of the newest LEGO Celebrity Wars particular, which is produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.