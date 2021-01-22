LEGO Ideas now brings us a Metroid set

You already know that LEGO Ideas are sets created by fans that are based on various sagas. It is not the first time that we bring you one, but today, it is especially well worked by the creator, it is a set that includes characters from the Metroid saga. Samus and a Metroid had already been thought of … but now it is added to Ridley, with articulated arms, tail leg and head. You can also take figurines in your hands.

Ridley is one of the Samus Aran nemesis we’ve seen throughout the series, since the NES original, and has appeared in many subsequent games (and is also a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate). But this version of LEGO is an absolute blast.

The L-DI-EGO project started in May 2020, but has received several updates as more people have supported the project, including various helmets for Samus, space pirate variants, and an alternative rifle.

We remind you that not long ago, Lego Ideas brought us a set based on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that included a castle that worked almost like a dungeon.