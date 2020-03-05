‘Lego Masters’ Gives Endemol Shine’s Sharon Levy Another Win

Sharon Levy is on a roll. For 2 years in a row, Endemol Shine North America — the place Levy serves as president of unscripted and scripted programming — has been part of the top-rated new present in primetime.

This 12 months, it’s “Lego Masters,” which is averaging a 2.1 ranking amongst adults 18-49 in Dwell+7 rankings. Final 12 months, it was “The Masked Singer,” the top-rated actuality present of the final seven years. (Each reveals air on Fox; Endemol Shine is not concerned in “Masked Singer.”) In addition to “Lego Masters,” in current weeks Endemol Shine has additionally produced revivals of two main unscripted franchises: “Excessive Makeover: Dwelling Version” for HGTV and “The Largest Loser” at USA.

“Total it’s been a extremely rewarding two years,” mentioned Levy, who arrived at Endemol Shine in 2017 after 12 years at Spike TV (which was later morphed into Paramount Community).

Levy had been head of unique collection at Spike, the place she developed hits resembling “Ink Grasp,” “Bar Rescue” and “Deadliest Warrior,” in addition to scripted fare resembling “Waco.” Earlier than that, she was a producer and govt at Stone Stanley (“The Mole”), however having been a purchaser for therefore lengthy at Spike, “I needed to get my vendor’s sea legs again,” she mentioned. “I needed to get used to driving throughout city. In order that’s the signal of a very good success. It’s been rewarding, to get out and collaborate with so many various kinds of individuals, from the networks to the platforms, and my very own workforce.”

Endemol Shine Americas chairman/Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego mentioned Levy’s expertise as a purchaser offers the corporate “an added energy once we are growing reveals. She is aware of that it’s not one dimension matches all, so she takes the time to tailor every pitch for every purchaser and what their wants could also be.”

Abrego additionally cited Levy’s “true ardour for tv… Now per week doesn’t go by with out Sharon recommending a brand new present to me.”

Globally, Endemol Shine owns manufacturing shingles which can be behind scripted hits resembling “Black Mirror,” “Broadchurch” and “Peaky Blinders,” and Levy has been charged with getting Endemol Shine North America again into the scripted drama sport. That features a new tackle “Utopia,” based mostly on the unique U.Ok. collection that aired on Channel 4.

For the this adaptation, being produced for Amazon Prime, Gillian Flynn is writing and producing the graphic novel thriller, starring John Cusack, Rainn Wilson and Sasha Lane.

Showtime ordered one other Endemol Shine North America venture, “Ripley,” straight to collection. Based mostly on the “Ripley” novels by Patricia Highsmith, Steve Zaillian is hooked up to put in writing and direct the primary season, starring Andrew Scott.

And below Levy, the division can also be growing a tackle the Endemol Shine Israel collection “Queens,” with Gal Gadot and her husband.

One misstep: Fox’s “Nearly Household,” based mostly on the Endemol Shine Australia format “Sisters.” The present was just lately canceled by Fox; that information coincided with a BuzzFeed Information report alleging that star Timothy Hutton assaulted a 14-year-old lady in 1983.

Within the actuality area, Fox took over manufacturing of “The Masked Singer” after its first season, however Levy is bullish on how that present helped reignite curiosity within the style. Past the launches of “Lego Masters,” “Excessive Makeover: Dwelling Version” and “The Largest Loser,” the studio can also be behind staples “Large Brother” and “MasterChef”; she additionally helped launch “Household Meals Battle” final 12 months on ABC.

“There’s extra alternative than ever and lots of of these locations have a excessive urge for food for high quality unscripted programming,” Levy mentioned. “I believe if you happen to’re somebody who can innovate and are an excellent storyteller, you should have no scarcity of locations to do that in.”

In 2019, Endemol Shine North America offered greater than a dozen unscripted and scripted collection below Levy; different shops the studio has labored with embody Disney+, Apple+, Quibi, Netflix and NBC.

“It’s like being a tv anthropologist,” Levy mentioned. “We get to parachute into these totally different cultures and check out what’s taking place. It’s by no means boring — I like that concerning the job. I like the truth that I get to do each nonscripted and scripted. Each are extremely vital to me. And it retains your thoughts actually recent in each genres. You get to deliver what you be taught in a single to the opposite and vice versa…. . It’s been very hectic, very busy, and naturally at all times fraught with its ups and downs. However total it’s been a extremely rewarding two years.”