LEGO Megastar Wars: The Skywalker Saga confirms that it’s going to obtain those DLC content material from The Mandalorian and Rogue One at release

LEGO Megastar Wars: L. a. Saga Skywalker will obtain prolonged universe DLC expansions together with content material from The Mandalorian and Rogue One the release day.

Nintendo The whole thing reviews that The sport will obtain seven DLC packs in overall in keeping with motion pictures and sequence out of doors the primary saga, that can be purchased in my view or jointly within the Personality Assortment season go. Two of the ones packs shall be to be had to everybody when LEGO: The Skywalker Saga hits retail outlets on April 5.together with characters from the primary season of The Mandalorian and Solo: A Megastar Wars Tale.

The Mandalorian DLC comprises 5 characterstogether with the Mandalorian himself who comes with a non-playable Grogu, in addition to Greef Karga, Cara Dune, IG-11, and Kuiil. Solo’s DLC comprises younger Han Solo, younger Chewbacca, younger Lando Calrissian, Qi’ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

Two different DLCs, starring vintage characters and squaddies, can also be to be had on day one.However provided that you pre-order the sport thru taking part retail outlets, even though writer TT Video games hasn’t introduced the place for now. They’ll be to be had to everybody (by means of Season Cross or person acquire) on April 19 and Might 4, respectively. The Vintage Personality Pack comprises Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Lando Calrissian, and the Trooper Pack features a Demise Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Firing Vary Trooper, Typhoon Trooper, flooring and a Mimban stormtrooper.

Additionally to be had on April 19 is the Rogue One Pack that includes Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, Ok-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus, and Director Krennic. The final two packs can also be to be had on Might 4, with characters from the second one season of The Mandalorian (Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon) and The Dangerous Cargo (Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair and Echo).