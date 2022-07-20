LEGO resorts to nostalgia with this set of the legendary Atari 2600 for its 50th anniversary

It will be available from August and will cost 239.99 euros.

lego has announced officially that it will release a new set of the nostalgic Atari 2600 console built under the characteristic blocks to celebrate its 50th anniversary. It will go on sale from August 1 with a price of 239.99 euros harvesting in the pack more than 2,532 pieces along with other extra accessories.

As stated by VGC, this pack will bring the Atari 2600 console along with various small cartridges such as Asteroids, Centipede y Adventure that we can enter in the console. It will also include a vignette depicting a player room in the 1980s.

This set will cost 239.99 euros and will be available from August 1The official LEGO account on Twitter has announced it appealing to nostalgia: “Remember when you bought your Atari? Recreate that Atari feeling with our tribute to the console 80’s what will make you feel like a child again. It’s never too late to experience the thrill of opening the box of this legend!”

If you have good memories of the Atari 2600 console era, you will surely be interested in the set. Still, it’s not the first time we’ve seen lego make collaborations of this type. The latest with Nintendo has revealed that a 600,000-piece The Mighty Bowser figure will be on display at San Diego Comic Con. This Bowser’s regular set was already announced on July 14 with a price of 269,99 euros.

