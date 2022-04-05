LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Have you felt a disturbance in the Force? Your senses are attuned, young Padawans. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is here, a new installment of the LEGO video game franchise that brings together the main stories of the Star Wars cinematic universe. A real madness!

Star Wars has a special magic. The Jedi, the Sith, the Force… I remember the first time I traveled to that galaxy far, far away. It was with him “Episode IV: A New Hope”. Ever since he was little he dreamed of being a Jedi Knight to learn the ways of the Force alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi and to fight the perfidious Sith. Over the years, one learns that the battle between the light side and the dark side is much more gray than it seemed. Playing LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to perform its analysis in 3DJuegos has aroused a barrage of feelings. It has been impossible for me not to feel like that little guy again while going through all the Star Wars scenarios recreated based on LEGO pieces.

It’s easy to be fooled by its friendly visuals, innocent humor, and tiptoeing through each month’s featured releases. It’s also easy to get carried away with somewhat dismissive thoughts like “it’s a game for kids”. It is certainly focused on this audience, but it also has a lot to offer to oldest fans. The latest installment in this family, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a dream come true for Star Wars fans: it unites all three Star Wars film trilogies in a single adventure, ranging from the Episode I: The Phantom Menace until the Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. This collection focuses on the history of the Skywalkers, so unfortunately it does not have such prominent episodes as Star Wars: Rogue One or The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett series.

The Ultimate Skywalker Experience

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a third-person action video game for one player (with the possibility of local cooperative, but NOT online multiplayer) that unifies the three Star Wars film trilogies. As it does? A large map of the Star Wars galaxy is presented that brings together all the planets and locations seen throughout the entire Saga. This is not an open map, so you will have to fast travel every time you want to go to another planet. Once in the orbit of the planet, you can land in the available locations. After another loading screen, you will be able to explore the location of your choice. It is a system similar to that seen in Destiny 2, for example. You have to complete the different episodes before exploring the locations they present.

The episodes are locked and you have to complete the previous one to access the next one. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga invites you to play the story chronologically, beginning with Episode 1: The Phantom Menace and ending with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. Each of these episodes is represented in the menu as an island that has its own progress, main and side quests, collectibles, and secrets. A curious detail is that the side quests of Tatooine (for example) that appear in Episode 1 will still be available when you return in Episode II.

There isn’t much to say about the story. It is essentially the same. The developers of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Traveler’s Tales, have chosen the most action-packed events from each episode. In addition, they have some of the original voices of the dubbing actors and actresses in Spanish, and with the original soundtrack of all the films. Most of the dialogue in the game is the same as in the movies.

However, it is not just a “copy and paste” job. LEGO adds to the Star Wars story the characteristic “silly” humor and innocent that characterizes his deliveries. The story is essentially the same, but they add a few details to reduce the seriousness and offer a constant flow of humor that is very well received. Thanks to nostalgia and humor, it is almost inevitable to smile while playing.

Fun as the only main mission

Your only goal in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is to have fun. Absolutely everything is designed for fun. A moment ago, I told you how the story is divided, that there is an overview map of the galaxy, and that you can travel freely as you complete the different episodes. This is just the tip of the video game iceberg.

The exploration It’s very important. Each island, which represents an Episode of Star Wars, has different chapters. Each chapter offers a main mission (story from the movies), secondary missions in the form of challenges and NPCs that you find scattered around the open map of the location; hidden collectibles with puzzles of wit and skill, and finally winks for a tube to Star Wars and other movies, series and video games.

Completing main/secondary objectives and finding collectibles rewards you with new characters, ships, and skill points that you can invest in a general skill tree or any of the class-specific ones. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers the possibility of playing with All the characters (now yes, including the series) of Star Wars at any time. Each one has its different versions (costumes) of the saga. For example, you can play as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Old), Luke Skywalker (Old), and BB8 in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

Both sword and blaster fighting and platforming are very, very funThe characters are arranged by “factions” (heroes, villains, Jedi, mercenaries…) and they have their own weapons. They are unlocked by completing objectives and by redeeming coins/collectibles that you get from exploring the galaxy. Also, many quests and puzzles require a specific faction to solve. For example: C3PO understands all languages ​​and gives access to specific missions and Imperial Clone Troopers have grenades that open locks and special chests. This also applies to ships, because yes… there are space battles!

Both sword and blaster fighting and platforming in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are really, really fun. The difficulty is very easy. It is a very nice and easy walk through the history of Star Wars for users with experience in video games. I have had a little helper and I can assure you that the little ones will have a great time while they discover all the magic that Star Wars hides. The gameplay feels arcadey and intuitive. In fact, I have had memories of Ratchet & Clank seeing huge amounts of little pieces flying towards my character.

The dark side of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The light side cannot exist without the dark side and vice versa. Nothing is perfect and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is no exception. The experience is sensational thanks to a charismatic graphic section (based on LEGO) and fun gameplay full of surprises, but all this is tainted by a performance that does not finish being stable on PS5. Some moments during gameplay have FPS drops, especially in space combat. The cinematics also suffer from these drops, so much so that on a couple of occasions they have become several jerks. An update has been added while playing early to build this review. After replaying some scenarios, an improvement is noticeable, but is not sufficient for overall game performance.

Finally, I want to include in this analysis a complaint that I believe is more personal. The HUD in the game tends to overload as you gain an ability. Under normal conditions, the HUD looks good and I understand that sometimes it loads more than normal to offer clear and concise information to the little ones.

The gameplay has some FPS drops, especially in space combatThe problem comes when you get and develop an ability that allows you to see marked collectibles on the minimap and HUD. I developed this skill in order to continue playing to 100% complete the game after posting the review and the result was a HUD loaded to the brim of icons that show the collectibles in the area no matter how far away they are. I repeat: I understand why this is done, but perhaps including them on the (mini)map and limiting the distance at which they appear on the HUD would have been a better decision.