LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga celebrates the power of the Force it has… on sale!

The game lets us relive the nine main episodes of the LEGO-style film franchise.

By now, it’s no surprise that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the most successful releases this year. The TT Games game offers us to relive the nine episodes of the film saga in the purest LEGO style, and has been hitting hard in sales since its premiere.

It has exceeded 5 million in less than three monthsNow, the official account of the game in Twitter has shared in a publication that the title has managed to overcome a new commercial milestone: more than 5 million players. This includes all platforms, but it is still remarkable since it has been on sale in stores for less than three months.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available at PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch, and it still continues to appear at the top of the sales charts around the world. And that we are still waiting for the arrival of certain iconic characters via DLC.

In our analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga we made it clear that this is an ideal installment for fans of the franchise, resulting in a cool and fun tribute to the three film trilogies that have marked different generations over the years.

