LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the second best UK launch of the year

The title that compiles the nine episodes of the film franchise leads the top weekly sales.

Little joke with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game that takes us on a journey through the nine episodes of Star Wars is emerging as one of the most successful titles so far in 2022. The work of TT Games has managed to end FromSoftware’s dominance on PC, but in terms of physical sales it is also standing out.

UK market information from Games Industry establishes The Skywalker Saga as the best release of a LEGO game in history, surpassing 2008’s LEGO Indiana Jones by 8.4%. It achieves this without knowing digital sales at the moment, being at a time when more and more users are opting for this format.

It has surpassed Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden WestIn general terms, in terms of physical sales it is only behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the year 2022. In this way, it is the second best release of the year in the UK, ahead of other well-received big Q1 releases like Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West.

The breakdown of the percentages indicates that the best-selling version is the PS5 version, with 31% of the total copies. For its part, 26% corresponds to Nintendo Switch, 23% to Xbox consoles and 20% to the PlayStation 4 version.

The success of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga means that Kirby and the Forgotten Land falls to second position in the top sales in the UK. Transactions are down 24%, but still on track to be best selling kirby game of all times.

The other protagonists continue to be the usual ones in this type of listing. Elden Ring remains although it falls to sixth place, while others nintendo titles They make up most of the ranking. Next, we leave you the top 10 best-selling games of the week in the United Kingdom.

UK best sellers of the week

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

FIFA 22

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Elden Ring

Grand Touring 7

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

WWE 2K22

Minecraft (Switch)



If you want to know what we at 3DJuegos think of the latest release from TT Games, we invite you to go through the analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to see for yourself why we believe it is a hilarious tribute to the legendary film saga.

More about: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sales, United Kingdom, Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon: Forbidden West, LEGO and Star Wars.