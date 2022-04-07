LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga under review: stable 60 FPS on Xbox Series X but very irregular on PS5

The first performance comparisons between the new generation consoles emerge.

Although TT Games have opted for a comical tribute, there is no doubt that fans of Star Wars and video games have been waiting for the release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This interest is demonstrated by the first figures of concurrent playersgaining fourteen times more users than the second most popular LEGO title.

The title was released yesterday, but the first comparisons between the different versions of PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S y PS5. As El Analista de Bits shares in a YouTube video (which you can see at the beginning of this news), Xbox Series X reaches 60 FPS with a resolution of 2160pwhich, according to the content creator, makes it “the most recommended option to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”.

The same cannot be said for the PS5 version, which in this case reaches the 60 FPS with a resolution of 1440p and some negative details in its performance: “PS5 suffers some tearing issues and framerate drops in some large areas”, while “load times are slightly faster in PC and Xbox compared to PS5″. On the other hand, the Xbox Series S version is also presented with a somewhat “sloppy” 30 FPS mode because although it reaches a resolution of 1260pThe Bits Analyst thinks it could have gone as high as 1440p.

Beyond performance, the game protected by Warner Bros will expand your content in the coming months. It has already been anticipated that characters like Baby Yoda will feature in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, although seven DLC packs have also been announced that will allow us to experience even more in the combined universe of LEGO and Star Wars.

More about: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, TT Games, Warner Bros, Xbox Series and PS5.