LEGO Super Mario presents its most expensive and largest figure to date: Bowser

Nintendo and LEGO have decided to continue with one of the most successful collaborations of recent months: LEGO Super Mario. Both companies have launched several LEGO sets on the market starring characters from the universe of the saga of the well-known plumber, but the last one to be has announced it is extremely striking.

The Nintendo America account has revealed that the next character to join the roster will be the villainous Bowser, with the figure titled The Mighty Bowser. It is the largest and most expensive we have known so far, and you can see how it looks in the images that we leave you below:

The Bowser figure features a button to control the movements of his head, neck, mouth, arms, legs and tail, and he even has a fireball shooter. As we say, its price is high, but also its size: it costs 269,99 euros and is made up of almost 3,000 LEGO pieces.

To be able to have it in our homes we will have to wait until October 1st of this same year. Before The Mighty Bowser, specifically on August 1, the set will arrive that includes the figure of Peach along with more elements, such as the princess’s own castle.

