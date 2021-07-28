LEGO unearths a brand new sequence of collectible minifigures that includes the preferred Wonder superheroes of the instant

The LEGO workforce has simply expose the brand new Collectible Minifigures sequence 71031 Wonder Studios, which has come true after a couple of fan hypothesis during the last few months. What is that this new sequence about?

So simple as a minifigure assortment LEGO in keeping with the newest characters from the MCU sequence for Disney +. Even supposing, alternatively, it additionally gifts some characters from the following sequence What Occurs If …?. Because of this we will be able to to find characters corresponding to Scarlet Witch, Imaginative and prescient, Falcon or Loki, amongst others.

As reported from DualShockers, the brand new sequence shall be made up of a complete of 12 collectible minifigures. And as you’ll be able to see at the legitimate product web page (in Spanish), the cost of each and every determine shall be 3.99 euros. As well as, they all shall be to be had from subsequent September 1, 2021.

Anyway, the package deal footage ascertain that we will be able to no longer be ready to select the superhero, however there shall be a randomness issue, because it occurs with the buying and selling playing cards. Subsequently, it is going to no longer be simple to pay money for all of the assortment, or it is going to be important to drag exchanges with pals. We are hoping, sure, that the placement does no longer give upward push to hypothesis.

What has additionally turn out to be transparent is that each and every minifigure will hit the marketplace with notable equipment to accompany the characters (in reality, each and every sealed envelope comes with 1 or extra equipment, in addition to a collector’s booklet). Then we go away you with the complete checklist of superheroes of Wonder provide within the assortment: