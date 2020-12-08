Leigh Nash, Ex-Sixpence None the Richer, Signs to Visionary Media Group

“It is a dream come true for me,” mentioned Anastasia Brown, who joined VMG as chief content material strategist in April, and heads up the label’s A&R. “I’ve been a fan of Leigh Nash ever since I heard that voice on her iconic hit songs like ‘Kiss Me’ and ‘There She Goes.’ As we’ve got already begun the A&R course of, I can guarantee Sixpence None the Richer followers and those that love her unique songs will likely be extraordinarily glad. Throughout this decade when music lovers are craving familiarity, authenticity and positivity; this may match the invoice.”

The album Nash is engaged on for a 2021 launch is alleged to be a return to Sixpence-style pop after some stylistic detours.

Sixpence None the Richer has damaged up after which gotten again collectively in the years since its chart successes, however Leigh’s focus has been on her solo profession, releasing three full-length albums on her personal, the most up-to-date of which was 2015’s “The State I’m In,” a momentary shift from pop to conventional nation kinds that was produced by the Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson. In February 2020, she launched a six-song EP, “Get Completely satisfied,” impressed by the film “Judy,” which included her originals in addition to a rendition of the traditional title monitor.

“I’m honored to have the alternative to accomplice with Visionary Media Group and their crew of esteemed expertise amongst the Nashville and international music communities,” Nash mentioned. “I couldn’t ask for a extra sturdy, enthusiastic and sensible accomplice to share the hope, unity and wonder that’s popping out of my creativity this season. As I mirror, Sixpence None the Richer and our music collectively comes with such heat reminiscences and nostalgia, and I intend to proceed to honor and have a good time that, as these songs and moments mark a spot and area in time that’s unforgettable to me. My hope is that this new evolution of what I’ve to supply marks one other place and area in time that’s unforgettable to these of you who’ve liked me effectively alongside my journey thus far.”