Leisure given in Corona Curfew in 8 districts of Andhra Pradesh, strictness shall be acceptable in 5 districts, know

Corona Curfew In Andhra Pradesh: In 8 districts of Andhra Pradesh, leisure has been given in Corona Curfew from 6 am to 9 pm. Eating places-liquor retail outlets in those districts will stay open until 9 pm, they're going to be closed after 9 pm. In keeping with the order issued from the Leader Minister's Place of business, the curfew has been at ease from 6 am to 9 pm in 8 districts of the state the place the COVID positivity price is lower than 5%. Curfew will proceed right here from 9 pm to six am. Liquor retail outlets, eating places and different retail outlets will stay closed from 9 o'clock within the evening, this exemption shall be efficient from July 1 to 7.

In keeping with the order issued through the Leader Minister's Place of business (CMO) of Andhra Pradesh, there shall be no leisure in curfew in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Prakasam districts of Andhra Pradesh. There the relief in curfew shall be handiest from 6 am to six pm.

Lockdown in Andhra Pradesh until June 30

Previous, the lockdown applied in Andhra Pradesh was once prolonged until June 30. Alternatively, a leisure of 4 hours has additionally been given on this. Curfew is valuable from 6 pm to six am from June 21 within the state. Allow us to tell that this yr the curfew associated with Kovid-19 was once imposed within the state for the primary time on Would possibly 5. After this it was once prolonged in a phased means until June 30.

Allow us to tell that the circumstances of corona aren’t lowering in East Godavari, Chittoor, West Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam of the state, because of which no longer a lot leisure has been given in those districts.