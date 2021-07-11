Leisure Information | Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Flip Nostalgic As ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ Clocks 7 Years | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): The of entirety of 7 years of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ since its liberate has ushered in a wave of nostalgia amongst actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Alia and Varun reminisced operating at the hit movie.

“7 years of Humpty and Kavya….the movie was once made with tears, love and a lot of amusing,” Varun posted on Instagram Tale in conjunction with a couple of stills from the film.

Directed by way of Shashank Khaitan, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ is a romantic comedy. It marked Varun and Alia’s 2nd collaboration in combination after the duo made their Bollywood debut with Karan’s ‘Scholar of the 12 months’ in 2012.

Excluding the storyline, the movie additionally garnered numerous praises for its track — particularly Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful tune ‘Samjhawan’.

Alia celebrated 7 years of the movie by way of posting her unplugged model of the ‘Samjhawan’ tune.

The luck of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ led makers to get a hold of its sequel ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ in 2017. (ANI)

