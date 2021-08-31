Leisure Information | Angad Bedi Mourns Dying Of Mythical Trainer Vasoo Paranjape | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Actor Angad Bedi is deeply saddened after the death of mythical trainer Vasoo Paranjape.

Taking to Instagram, Angad penned an emotional submit within the reminiscence of Vasoo Paranjape.

“RIP Vasu sir… You’re going to be ignored nice guy !! Your voice shall by no means go away me…My condolences to the circle of relatives,” he wrote.

Along the observe, Angad posted an image of the past due trainer.

Vasoo Paranjape gave up the ghost on Monday at his place of abode in Mumbai after a chronic sickness. He’s survived through his son Jatin, a former Mumbai batter, who additionally performed 4 ODIs, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Vasoo Paranjape mentored the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar and Rohit Sharma. (ANI)

