Leisure Information | Buddies, Co-stars Want Guru Randhawa On His Birthday | LatestLY

Maharashtra (India), August 30 (ANI): Many celebrities and pals prolonged birthday needs to Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa who grew to become 30 on Monday.

Dhvani Bhanushali, co-singer of the music with Guru ‘Ishare Tere’ posted an image of the 2 on her Instagram and captioned it, “Glad Birthday Guruji.”

Guru and Dhvani have collaborated once more for the music ‘Child Woman. (2020).

Cricketer Suresh Raina additionally posted an image of him with Guru and captioned it, “Wishing you an overly Glad Birthday @gururandhawa brother. You’re in reality wonderful in what you do. Would possibly God bless you with all of the luck & happiness!”

Choreographer-turned director, Remo D’Souza, posted an image of him with Guru from the units of the music ‘Doob Gaye’ (2021).

He captioned it, “Glad birthday friend. @gururandhawa You understand what we need to do??”

Singer Hardy Sandhu, Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Mouni Roy and Jassi Sandhu amongst others have additionally prolonged their greetings to Guru Randhawa on his birthday.

At the paintings entrance, Guru has lately launched his unmarried ‘Nain Bengali’, which is a trilingual music. His lovers are recently looking forward to his newest music, which additionally stars Mrunal Thakur as his co-star. He’s additionally set to make his appearing debut with an untitled musical drama movie. (ANI)

