Leisure Information | Kartik Aaryan Resumes Capturing For ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday evening showed that he has resumed taking pictures for considered one of his much-awaited films- ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ that still stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles.

Taking to his Instagram maintain, Kartik shared a selfie image that includes him with Tabu from the units of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Sharing the image, he wrote, “Start Once more #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

On a comparable notice, the actor is concurrently taking pictures for his upcoming romantic mystery movie ‘Freddy’ in Mumbai.

Talking about ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the film is the sequel of the 2007 mental horror comedy movie of the similar identify.

The comedian supernatural mystery shall be helmed via Anees Bazmee, not like the primary one that used to be directed via Priyadarshan. The primary a part of the movie used to be a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Manichitrathazhu’ which starred Akshay Kumar within the lead but even so, different actors together with Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal will make a comeback to entertain the target market together with his rib-tickling comedian position within the sequel of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ during which Kartik will play the lead position along Kiara.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is produced via Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar below the banner of T-Collection and Cine 1 studios.

But even so his comedian supernatural mystery ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik has a fascinating lineup of flicks within the pipeline together with Ram Madhvani’s ‘Dhamaka’, Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’, Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Freddy’, and Sameer Vidwans’ directorial challenge, which used to be previous titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’. (ANI)

