Leisure Information | Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Alaya F Onboard For ‘Freddy’ | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 (ANI): Actor Alaya F just lately showed that she has joined the forged of the impending Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’.

The ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actor took to her Instagram deal with to proportion the inside track.

She posted an image of herself maintaining the film’s clapperboard with a caption that reads, “In a position for Freddy! Sooooo glad to be on board with probably the most glorious group!”

Lead actor Kartik Aaryan additionally welcomed his co-star on board for the film.

“Welcome @alayaf From Freddy :),” Kartik wrote within the caption with a monochrome image that includes Alaya chopping a cake at the movie units.

‘Freddy’ went on flooring on August 1 in Mumbai. Kartik introduced the inside track on his Instagram Tale and shared an image from the units.

The drawing close movie is being helmed by way of Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by way of Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lighting fixtures Movies).

The romantic mystery is alleged to be filled with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters within the film are set to take the film buffs on a dismal and chilling roller-coaster experience, the place the strains between love and obsession will blur.

‘Freddy’ marks Ekta and Shashanka’s 2nd movie after the hit flick ‘Veere Di Marriage ceremony’, which had launched in 2018.

Except ‘Freddy’, Kartik has Ram Madhvani’s ‘Dhamaka’, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’. Kartik can be observed in Sameer Vidwans’ directorial challenge, which used to be previous titled ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’.

However, Alaya, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2020 rom-com ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ starring along Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, has Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada mystery ‘U-Flip’ within the pipeline. (ANI)

