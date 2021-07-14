Leisure Information | Makers Of Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani’s ‘Narappa’ Give Main points About Upcoming Movie | LatestLY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): The trailer of Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani’s upcoming Telugu movie ‘Narappa’ has left lovers interested by the mission.

For the unversed, ‘Narappa’ showcases the heart-sobbing tale of a farmer (performed by way of Venkatesh) and his circle of relatives and their combat to live to tell the tale thru harsh uncertainties.

And within the trailer, we were given to peer Venkatesh in a fierce avatar, who can do the rest to give protection to his circle of relatives.

Talking extra concerning the movie, co-producer Suresh Babu stated, “‘Narappa’ is a tale that holds a unique position in our hearts. Its narrative is layered and relatively thought-provoking. From the Venkatesh to Priyamani, each solid in addition to staff participants have installed an implausible quantity of affection and determination to carry this tale alive.”

In keeping with any other co-producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu, the “movie’s core message may be very robust and unnerving to the cruel realities of existence.”

“It does no longer shy clear of the truths. I’m positive that it is going to have an effect on in ways in which no person would be expecting. I’m extremely satisfied that we’re in a position to show off our movie to audiences throughout 240 international locations and territories,” Thanu added.

Karthik Rathnam and Rajsekhar Aningi also are part of ‘Narappa’, which is scheduled to unencumber on July 20 on Amazon Top Video. (ANI)

